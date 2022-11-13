Red Hands to begin NFL campaign in Roscommon

TYRONE will begin their 2023 National Football League campaign with a trip to Roscommon on the weekend of January 28/29, one of three away fixtures in the seven-game Division One programme.

A provisional fixture schedule has been circulated to the counties for consideration, with the Red Hands set to host Donegal, Galway, Kerry and Armagh, while they will travel to Monaghan and Mayo. The GAA has not yet issued the official fixture list, but it is unlikely to be much different to the provisional schedule, which has been circulated to county committees for consideration.

It’s a tricky start for a Red Hand side desperate to wipe away the painful memories of a bitterly disappointing season.

And the best way to begin the process is to mount a strong NFL challenge in order to build a solid platform for Championship.

They will hopefully get off to a positive start at Dr Hyde Park and go into the second game against Ulster rivals Donegal a week later in confident frame of mind.

Last season’s League campaign was a mixed bag, with some disappointing results which saw them slip into a relegation battle in the latter stages.

But they finished on a high with a rousing display at Killarney, where they defeated Kerry to make sure that they would continue to operate in the top tier in 2023.

Managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher, beginning their third season in the role, will be keen to hit the ground running and restore the county to its rightful place at the top of the gaelic football pile.

If they can begin next season’s series in the same manner that they finished this year’s, confidence will build, but everyone involved will be acutely aware that the 2022 Championship challenge saw the reigning All-Ireland champions implode, losing their Ulster title to Derry, before crashing out in the Qualifiers at the hands of Armagh.

A second successive Ulster derby will see the Red Hands make the short trip to take on Monaghan, and they are to host last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists Galway at O’Neills Healy Park on the weekend of February 18/19.

All-Ireland champions Kerry will visit Omagh for a fixture that is sure to draw a big crowd, before the penultimate fixture takes Tyrone to Castlebar to face Mayo on the weekend of March 4/5.

And the Red Hands will complete their Allianz League Division One programme with a mouth-watering local derby against Armagh at home on Sunday March 26.

A strong start will be a big target for the season ahead, with every effort being made to avoid last year’s stuttering start, which saw Tyrone win just one of their first five games.

They launched their campaign in late January with a home game against Monaghan, which ended in a low-scoring derby draw, the sides finishing level on 0-9 each.

Another clash with Ulster neighbours followed soon afterwards, and it was Armagh who came out on top at the Athletic Grounds by 2-14 to 0-14.

Tyrone did get off the mark with a first win of the campaign when Kildare visited Omagh, where the Red Hands shaded a close encountmer by 2-7 to 0-12.

But that result did not mark a turning point, for two more defeats were to follow. The Red Hands slumped to a 2-10 to 0-12 defeat to Donegal at Ballybofey, followed by a home loss to Dublin, when they went down by 0-13 to 0-8.

Now deep in relegation trouble with just two games to play, they desperately needed to find form and take serious steps to preserve their Division One status.

And they did so, defeating Mayo by 0-11 to 0-9 at O’Neills Healy Park, before travelling to Killarney to score a 2-11 to 1-15 win over Kerry.

Logan and Dooher will be hoping that their squad will remain intact, with no retirements to diminish levels of quality and experience.

And there are high hopes that some exciting new talents will make their mark in the coming season.

Following this year’s All-Ireland U20 success, Ruairi Canavan, Michael McGleenan, Niall Devlin and Steve Donaghy were called up to the senior squad, with midfielder McGleenan making his debut in the All-Ireland Qualifier defeat too Armagh at the Athletic Grounds.

More debuts are imminent in the Dr McKenna Cup and the early stages of the League, and there’s an expectation that other members of the U20 squad will also be promoted to the senior set-up.

But one man who will not feature for the Red Hands in the season ahead is Conor McKenna, who has decided to resume his Aussie Rules career.

The Tyrone squad is set to resume training this month in preparation for the new season, with a number of new recruits set to be given their opportunity to impress.

But they will have a new trainer, with Conal McElholm stepping up from the U20s to take over from Peter Donnelly, who has left the set-up.

Details of the pre-season Dr McKenna Cup schedule are expected to be released by Ulster GAA in the near future.

Red Hand bosses Dooher and Logan will use the McKenna Cup to provide game time for newcomers as they set out to prove that they are ready for the step up to elite football.