Sigersons fighting back against rising energy costs

by Francis Mooney

STRABANE Sigersons GAC are fighting back against the rising energy costs which have presented major challenges to GAA clubs

The club has received grant funding from Sport NI’s ‘Build Back Better’ programme to insulate their clubhouse, upgrade interior lighting to LED, install interior and exterior lighting sensors and regulate heating use through thermostatic valves.

This winter will be a difficult time for clubs, many of which will struggle to meet the costs of keeping their sports and community activities running as the days grow colder and the evenings darker.

Over the past number of years, GAA Green Clubs across the country, which include Strabane, have been taking action to cut down on their clubs’ energy bills and reduce the carbon footprint from their activities.

After a full clubhouse and floodlight upgrade, Clan na Gael in Louth have reduced their energy usage and bills by over 55 per cent and their carbon footprint by almost 30 tonnes of CO2.

Financing their energy project with 50 per cent funding support from an SEAI Community Energy Grant, the club benefitted not only from immediate energy and cost savings but also from better light quality on the pitch and from increased community and rental activity in the clubhouse, with the insulation and retrofitting making their meeting spaces and function room warmer, more comfortable and more attractive for club users, community groups and private hire.

Tipperary club Killenaule saved on their energy costs by engaging with their energy supplier on bill charges.

When unexpectedly high bills prompted the club to examine their electricity bill in detail, the club executive realised that the Maximum Import Capacity (MIC) charge set for the club after the installation of their new floodlights didn’t reflect the club’s actual electricity usage.

The club engaged with their energy provider on setting the MIC for the club at a more appropriate level, resulting in significant ongoing savings.

In Connaught, Mayo Gaels GAA club are running a five-minute shower challenge to save energy and water in their club.

A GAA Green Club Toolkit will be launched in December as well as Phase Two of the Programme.

Meanwhile, Strabane’s Ciaran McLaughlin has commended Ulster GAA’s Cuchulainn Initiative, following a successful trip to London.

Ulster GAA president McLaughlin travelled to London for the event, which gave boys and girls from Limavady and Lisburn the opportunity to create lifetime memories together.

They represented their schools and towns in the All-Britain Competition, as part of their involvement in the Cuchulainn Initiative.

The Lisburn Cuchulainns were comprised of girls from Forthill Integrated College and St Patrick’s Academy whilst the boys’ team from Limavady involved Limavady Grammar School, Limavady High School and St Mary’s High School.

Despite being a team made up of players who had little or no experience playing Gaelic games, the Lisburn and Limavady Cúchulainns represented themselves with distinction, showing some incredible skills, passion and teamwork as they came up against club teams who had several years of experience playing together.

The girls’ team grew throughout the tournament before bowing out at the quarter final stage, meanwhile the boys’ team created history becoming the first side from Ulster to lift an ABC trophy.

Speaking at the competition in London, McLaughlin said: “The Cuchulainn Initiative continues to demonstrate the power of sport in bringing the youth in our communities together, with the very positive outcomes of creating lifetime friendships.

“I also want to praise the schools for their participation and the teachers who gave their time to accompany the pupils, making it possible for these young people to have such an experience.”

The Cuchulainn Initiative involves schools from different community backgrounds within the same town coming together to form a ‘Cuchulainn’ team.

As well as engaging in their weekly coaching sessions the participants have attended a teambuilding day, a good relations workshop as well as playing a blitz against local clubs in their area.

The initiative has been funded by The Executive Office through their Good Relations Funding Programme.