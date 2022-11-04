Bank of Ireland and Ulster GAA launch Community Support Award for Clubs

BANK of Ireland and Ulster GAA are calling on GAA officials across the province to showcase the work of their clubs for the Bank of Ireland Ulster GAA Community Support Award.

The Award has been created to recognise the outstanding contribution of GAA Clubs in their communities.

Clubs are at the centre of communities and many of them go over and above their day-to-day operational activities to promote outreach, equality, diversity and inclusivity.

Bank of Ireland and Ulster GAA would like to hear from Gaelic Football, Hurling, Camogie, Rounders and Handball clubs from across Ulster on all the great community-focused initiatives carried out during 2022 and are calling on club officers to nominate their clubs.

After nominations have closed, a panel of judges will select a shortlist, to include one club finalist from each county and they will receive a certificate and a £250 O’Neill’s Sports equipment voucher.

The panel will then review the nine county winners together and select the standout club who will claim the overall Bank of Ireland Ulster GAA Community Support Award, as well as receive a plaque and a £1,000 O’Neill’s Sports equipment voucher.

Encouraging the GAA club officers to shine a light on the efforts of their members, William Thompson, Bank of Ireland’s head of Consumer Banking for Northern Ireland, said: "We are proud to sponsor the Ulster GAA Community Support Award, a fantastic initiative to acknowledge the important and lasting contribution that clubs make to their communities.

“A sense of community doesn’t just happen overnight, it develops over time, driven hugely by the commitment and hard work of volunteers and clubs within the community.

"I’d encourage every club, large or small, to put forward a nomination - you deserve recognition for all that you do.”

Ulster GAA head of Club and Community Development Department, Diarmaid Marsden, commented: "Clubs are at the heart of their communities and contribute so much to the lives of their members and the wider community.

"The GAA is an open and welcoming organisation and the more community links and activities our clubs are involved in then the stronger that club will be and the healthier that community will be.

“It is important to acknowledge the incredible and diverse work that our clubs are involved in, and Ulster GAA are delighted to a partner with Bank of Ireland in this initiative."

Club officials can find out further details and nominate their own club for this award by visiting:

ulster.gaa.ie/community

supportaward.

The nomination process is now open and closes on Friday, November 18.

For further information on the Bank of Ireland Ulster GAA Community Support Award contact:

diarmaid.marsden.ulster@gaa.ie.