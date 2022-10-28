Gala event to celebrate 90 years of Glenelly GAA

FINAL preparations are underway ahead of a huge event to mark 90 years of Glenelly St Joseph's GFC.

The club is holding a gala ball on Saturday, November 12 in Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey, to celebrate nine decades of Gaelic Games in Badoney Upper.

A club spokesperson explained: "To mark this historic milestone we are bringing together the players from the Parish who played for other local teams as far back as the 1960s, meeting up again with the founders of the current club, current and former committee members, players from the 1980s, the Jim Devlin Cup winners, our Junior Championship finalists from 1983 and all former and current players.

"We also hope to reconnect with the committee and players of Glenelly Camogie team of the early 1990’s and the founders of the Ladies Gaelic Football Team as well as the players from those early teams and celebrate the success again of the Ulster Intermediate Championship winning team of 2015.

"We will also recognising the past and present players of the Mothers and Others football team.

"A fantastic night of entertainment is in store for guests with Joe Brolly and Neamh Woods confirmed as special guests on the night with music provided by Hype.

"The drinks reception and pre-dinner music provided by our local Comhaltas Group gets underway at 6pm on the evening

"There is also a great line-up of prizes available for the draw along with some incredible entries for our fundraising auction which is sure to attract plenty of interest from bidders."

Gala tickets are still for sale online via Klubfunder via

https://www.klubfunder.com/Clubs/Glenelly_G

FC/TicketSales#

They can also be purchased at the clubrooms

on Friday between 7pm and 8pm.

Anyone purchasing ticket after October 30 is to contact Noel directly on 07742423163.