Owen Roes to mark 50th anniversary

OWEN Roes GAA Club is gearing up to mark a major milestone in its history.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Glenmornan club, and to celebrate, a huge gala celebration is planned.

Set to take place on Saturday, November 26, the black tie celebration will see club figures past and present come together to mark the golden anniversary.

The event is taking place in Jackson's Hotel, Ballybofye, with tickets now on sale.

Ticketrs are priced at £75 each and are available from Ellen McGonigle, Mark Mc Gonigle or Joe Hegarty.

"Tickets can be also paid for in installments via PayPal on glengala22@gmail.com," a club spokesperson said.

"Just send what you want between now and Friday, November 18 and pay the easy way.

"If any businesses or people would like to buy a table, get in touch."

Getting underway at 7pm with a drinks reception, the event is for strictly over 17s only.

The club has also promised some special guests on the night.