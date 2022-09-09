McLaughlin represents Ulster at Canadian National GAA Championships

STRABANE'S Ciaran McLaughlin travelled to Toronto at the weekend to represent Ulster GAA at the Canadian National GAA Championships.

Ulster GAA twinning partner Canada GAA hosted the first ever Canadian National Championships, and the event was an outstanding success.

Attending in his capacity as Ulster GAA president, Ciaran immersed himself in the Championships and played his part as a referee in some of the games.

Teams from right across Canada - from Quebec in the east, to Vancouver Island in the west - participated in an exciting two days of football, hurling, ladies’ football and camogie action at the home of the GAA in Toronto, Centennial Park.

Ulster GAA Secretary/CEO Brian McAvoy also travelled to attend the historic weekend, while former Ulster GAA President Oliver Galligan was the national GAA representative at the Championships.

The inaugural CNC had originally been planned for 2020 but plans were postponed due to Covid, but now the tournament finally took place.

Ciaran commented ahead of his trip: “On behalf of Ulster GAA, I am really looking forward to visiting the Canadian National Championships, to experience the levels of participation, the standard of play from all teams, and the refereeing as well.

“With Ulster’s twinning partnership with Canada GAA being so strong, we are delighted that the support that we’ve been able to give over the past number of years is coming to fruition in the hosting of these Championships.”

Meanwhile, back in Tyrone, Ulster GAA hosted a Development Day for provincial and county coaching staff in the Glenavon Hotel, Cookstown - the first gathering of its kind since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The focus was on strengthening the GAA coaching family across the province by consolidating relationships between units after the long layoff and refocusing on the vision to deliver inclusive, quality programmes.

There were over 100 staff in attendance with coaches from all nine counties present, along with GAA staff employed in clubs, schools and higher education.

There was a wide range of presentation topics and follow-up group discussions, including embedding disability programmes, hurling & handball programme challenges, primary schools coaching research and success in football statistics

Guest speakers on the day were Ger McTavish, GAA diversity and inclusion officer, who spoke about engaging with disadvantaged groups and Lauren O’Malley, who told her inspirational story of overcoming adversity to become an extreme endurance athlete.

The day proved to be a very worthy get together for all the coaching staff ahead of the planned Ulster GAA Coaching & Games Development Conference that will be held at Ulster University in early November.