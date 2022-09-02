Major blow to Tyrone as Conor McKenna set for Australia return

ALL-Ireland winner Conor McKenna is to return to Australia and resume his AFL career in a major blow to Tyrone.

It’s understood McKenna, who joined top Aussie Rules club Essendon as a teenager, has informed managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher, as well as his Red Hand team-mates of his decision.

He returned to Ireland two years ago after six successful seasons with the Bombers and immediately made his senior debut, and last season achieved his dream of winning an All-Ireland medal.

McKenna was a star of the Tyrone Minor side that reached the All-Ireland Minor final in 2013, scoring a memorable goal in the Croke Park decider against Mayo, after which he opted to travel Down Under and pursue a career as a professional sportsman.

After six years playing at the top level in Australia, the Eglish man decided he wanted to call it a day and return to his first love gaelic football.

He had made no secret of the fact that he always wanted to return and win an All-Ireland with the Red Hands.

And he was an instant hit with the Red Hand players and the supporters, his dashing style and direct approach bringing a new dimension to the side’s game.

He played a key role in Tyrone’s 2021 Sam Maguire Cup success, scoring two goals in the semi-final win over Kerry and setting up the clinching goal for Darren McCurry in the final against Mayo.

McKenna’s imminent departure is the latest in a series of forwards lost to Tyrone, following the decisions of Mark Bradley, Ronan O’Neill, Paul Donaghy and Lee Brennan to quit this year.

His loss will also be sorely felt by his club Eglish, who will return to senior football in 2023 after winning promotion at the weekend, clinching the Division Two title, with McKenna’s help, in a victory over Naomh Eoghan.

Tyrone face a big challenge in 2023 in building back to the levels that they reached last year, when managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher led them to an All-Ireland title in their first year in charge.

Their task now appears to be significantly more difficult, following the decision of one of their brightest stars to depart these shores.

However, there are high hopes that a wave of new talent can help kick-start the Red Hand machine, with a number of members of this year’s All-Ireland U20 side already promoted to the senior squad, and more set to follow.

Following a lengthy lay-off since their exit from the All-Ireland series back in May, in the wake of Ulster Championship defeat to Derry and Qualifier loss at the hands of Armagh, the players will have an unusually long time to rest and refresh, and will be ready to return in the new year re-energised.

Logan and Dooher have been keeping a keen look-out for fresh talent on the club scene, and will no doubt be regular attenders at championship games next month, when a hectic schedule of fixtures is set to unfold at venues up and down the county.

Tyrone will look towards a new season with their hearts filled with hope and desire, but the loss of so many quality players is a difficult blow for any squad to deal with.

Exciting new talent is on the way, but it will take time for those young players to bed in and gain the experience they need to handle the pressure of the game at the highest level.

The GAA is expected to release the fixtures schedule for the 2023 National Football League in the near future, providing details of the pathway to potential success as a prelude to Championship.

Tyrone’s Division One opponents will be Kerry, Mayo, Armagh, Donegal, Monaghan, Galway and Roscommon, all of whom will be difficult opponents.

Last season the Red Hands suffered some disappointing results, slipping into the relegation zone, but managed to survive, confirming their top tier status with an impressive win over Kerry at Killarney on the final day.