Sion under 12s win D&D championship

U12 D& D Championship

Sion Swifts....6

Toth Celtic....0

THERE wasn't much time for the Sion Swifts boys to dwell on their loss in the NIBFA Cup the previous day as they finished their campaign as D&D championship winners.

A few changes were made to the line up to freshen things up and they didn't disappoint.

Good play down the left hand side from Harry Sweeney and John Porter set Ryan O'Doherty free who saw Josh Hendry in space who turned nicely and finished well.

Michael Patrick Patton was also causing a few problems on the right side working nicely with full back Jenson Kelleher.

Sion went two up with a well deserved goal for the hard working Ryan O'Doherty.

It was 3-0 shortly after with a Kadyn Brown freekick from 20 yards out. The second half was a bit more scrappy as was the fourth goal for Sion with a bit of a mix up between the defence and a resulting own goal.

The fifth goal for Sion was a lovely through ball from Luke Patterson to give Josh Hendry his second with a lovely finish.

The final goal came from a lively Noah Burns down the right hand side who finished well.

A club spokesperson said: "A good way to finish the league as champions for these young Swiftys but the season is not over yet as they have a cup final to be played in the coming weeks and a first rround of the NIBFA plate.

"So, it's time to knuckle down again in training for preparation with a date and time to be confirmed for final.

"All at Sion Swifts wish our player Liam Connolly a speedy recovery and we hope to see him soon."