Five minutes with Naomi Donnan: Swifts viewed as 'underdogs' going into final showdown

AHEAD of the Electric Ireland Women’s Challenge Cup Final, we caught up with Sion Swifts defender, Naomi Donnan, to find out more about her revitalised role at the club and eyeing more silverware.

Naomi and her team will go head-to-head with Glentoran Women in the Electric Ireland Challenge Cup final at the National Stadium Windsor Park on Saturday.

1. How does it feel being back on the pitch after a year’s study break?

I took two months off football last season with no real plan; I wasn’t sure if I was even going to play again. During that time, I continued to keep myself fit by running and attending the gym regularly.

"I was then asked if I would be interested in joining Sion with the aim of getting back to enjoying my football and to develop under their coaching staff.

"I decided to give it a go and I haven’t looked back. It feels great to be back on the pitch playing regularly.

2. What’s it been like making the switch to Sion Swifts?

I really love it at Sion. The transition was made very easy by the warm welcome of all the staff and the girls.

"I felt instantly at home and can be myself both on and off the pitch. It is a club which competes at the highest level and who all pull together for each other.

"I have had so many opportunities since joining and for that I am very thankful!

3. You’ve got a big match coming up this weekend (Good luck!). After Swifts lifted the Jordan’s Gift Women’s Premiership League Cup earlier in this season, what would winning this year’s Electric Ireland Women’s Challenge Cup final mean to you and the team?

Unfortunately, I was injured for the Jordan’s Gift Women’s Premiership League Cup Final earlier this season, which was disappointing, but I was cheering the girls on from the sidelines and it was fantastic to see them going all the way and beating Cliftonville in the final.

"It would be unreal if we could build on that success and go one step further to win the Electric Ireland Women’s Challenge Cup as well.

"It would be a very proud moment for the whole Sion family - players, coaching staff, our families and our many loyal supporters!

We have worked hard to get this far and it’s a real credit to the young but talented squad we have, not to mention the brilliant support we have received from Ryan Mullan and the rest of the coaching staff.

4. You have come up against Saturday’s opponents before during your time at Linfield Ladies. What kind of game are you excepting?

Glentoran have a strong history of success in the Electric Ireland Women’s Challenge Cup, and so we will be viewed as the 'underdogs'.

We know the quality that they have throughout their squad, their starting team will include several internationals.

That said we believe in the strength and quality of our team. We are well prepared and going to give it our all. At the end of the day, it’s a ‘one off’ game and anything can happen!

5. Win or lose on Saturday, what is the outlook for you and Sion?

I think we can be very proud of ourselves. Overall, we’ve had a very successful season; winning the Jordan’s Gift Women’s Premiership League Cup trophy and securing a place in the Electric Ireland Women’s Challenge Cup Final isn’t something that comes easy!

For now, our full focus is solely on this final, but I have absolutely no doubt the outlook is bright for Sion Swifts.

We have a young squad that will only benefit from this years’ experiences and as a Club we will continue to bring through and develop talented young players.

Win or lose on Saturday, I will be looking forward to a close season rest and settling into my new role as a physio in the Ulster Hospital…before getting ready to go again next year.

