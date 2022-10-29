Swifts welcome Irish Freestyle Champion

SION Swifts welcomed none other than the Irish Freestyle Champion Sam Madden to take over a training session at Strabane Academy.

The pitch was jam packed with players from the club's 2011s, 2012s 2013s,2014s and 2015s groups all joining in.

Infact, over 120 plus kids were present to witness amazing freestyle skills.

A club spokesperson said: "Sam treated us to a bit of a showcase of some of his amazing insane moves, then took time with each group in turn teaching our players how to perform rainbow flicks, round the worlds, neck balancing and many more tricks.

"The kids particularly loved the nut meg challenge.

"A truly brilliant evening for all our kids to let the hair down so to speak and have a good laugh.

"Thanks indeed to Sam Madden."

Check him out at http://www.facebook.com/sammaddenfreestyle or http://www.instagram.com/sammadden96

Or on his new YouTube channel:

https://youtube.com/channel/UChMUnTxR_1

