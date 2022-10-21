Donemana advance to next round

Irish Junior Cup second round

Donemana....3

Comber Rec II....2

DONEMANA are into the last 64 of the Irish Junior Cup after a battle with Comber Rec II in conditions that probably suited the directness of the visitors.

Donemana went behind from a long goal kick. Aided by the wind, the ball was excellently controlled and finished by the Comber forwar, with Donemana getting the organisation all wrong.

The Blues weren’t behind for long when Djay Dougherty finished at the back post after a nice move.

Donemana went 2-1 up when Kenzie Hall headed home but after that Donemana had to absorb quite a bit of pressure.

The centre halves got their head on the end of everything and there some excellent saves from Craig Campbell in goal.

Comber did finally get an equaliser but a tactical switch seemed to help Donemana get control.

They got the winner after a big headed clearance from Kenzie Hall found the returning Ricky Lee Dougherty who played in Levi Dougherty who rounded the keeper and finished brilliantly.

Comber pushed at the end but the Blues defence held firm and into round three.

That’s four wins on the bounce now for Donemana it’s back to league action this Saturday to BBOB.

Results

Albion Star 1 NFC Kesh 9

Ardstraw 6 AFC Craigavon Reserves 0

Augher Stars 5 Glenavy 4

Beann Mhadaghain 0 Strathroy Harps 3

Castlederg United 5 Red Star 2

Dergview Reserves 7 Articlave 1

Derrychara United 5 Clonard 0

Donemana 3 Comber Rec II 2

Drumquin United 2 Dervock 1

Dunbreen Rovers 4 Islandmagee II 2

Enniskillen Rangers 12 Belfast Celtic Reserves 0

FC Antrim 4 Lisbellaw United 1

Greenwell Star 3 Omagh Hospitals 2

Killen Rangers 9 Holywood II 3

Randalstown 2 Fintona Swifts 3

St. Mary's YC Reserves 2 Mountfield 4

Tummery Athletic 1 Beragh Swifts 0