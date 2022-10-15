Swifts to take on Crues in Challenge Cup semi-final

SION Swifts Ladies will be bidding to make it to the final of this season's Electric Ireland Women’s Challenge Cup this weekend when they take on 2021 runner-up, Crusaders Strikers, in the semi-final.

It'll be a repeat of last year's semi-final with Tony McGinley's side narrowly beaten on a 2-1 scoreline.

The north Tyrone side will be hoping to emerge victorious and book themselves another final spot this season.

Back in June, the ladies lifted the Jordan's Gift League Cup Final following a 2-0 win (after extra-time) over the favourites, Cliftonville Ladies.

Weeks later, there was more silverware success for the Swifts when they made it five-in-a-row to claim a 2-0 win in the ladies senior final of the O'Neills Foyle Cup against North West rivals, Derry City.

They will take on Strikers at Stangmore Park, Dungannon, on Saturday - the second of the two semi-finals.

The two sides last faced-off in a Danske Bank Women's Premiership encounter in August with Crusaders earning a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Seaview.

Elsewhere, cup holders Glentoran Women will face Linfield Ladies on the same day.

Inver Park, Larne, will host nine-time competition winners Glentoran and the reinstated Linfield Ladies.

The showpiece final is set to be played on Saturday, November 5, at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park.

Meanwhile, the NI Football League has announced the ‘post split’ fixtures as the Danske Bank Women’s Premiership comes to a dramatic conclusion.

For the first time ever, the popular split format has been introduced to the Women’s Premiership, as after fourteen rounds of fixtures, teams will play a final three fixtures to determine the destination of the title.

Cliftonville Ladies still lead the charge and currently hold a four point lead over second placed Glentoran Women in the top-flight of female football and will meet on the final day of a thrilling season on Wednesday, November 2.

Just days after the Electric Ireland Women’s Challenge Cup semi-final, the Swifts will host Derry City Women in a league match at Melvin Sports Complex in Section B of the slit format.

The game will be played on Wednesday, October 19 with kick-off at 7.45pm.

This will be followed by an away match against Mid Ulster Ladies the following Wednesday night, with the Sion ladies rounding off their league campaign with another home tie against Lisburn Ladies at Melvin on Wednesday, November 2 (kick-off 7.45pm).