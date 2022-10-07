Contrasting fortunes for local sides in cup games

A HOST of local sides were back in action at the weekend in the fonaCab Irish Junior Cup returned with the remaining Round One fixtures now complete.

Dunbreen Rovers welcomed Sion Swifts to Youth Sport in Omagh with the home side running out 2-1 winners in what was a thoroughly entertaining contest.

The hosts found themselves a goal down in the first half when Odhran McCrossan steered the ball past the Rovers keeper following a free from the left.

Going into the half-time break, Swifts edged the encounter but Rovers regrouped and came out strongly after the interval.

The continued pressure paid off when Niall McCaffrey found the back of the Swifts net just after the hour mark, and this was followed quickly by a goal from Andy Colgan.

Rovers held out for the win but the fiercely contested encounter also saw both sides reduced to ten men with Colgan and Swifts' McCrossan both show red cards.

Elsewhere, Killen Rangers are through to the second round following a comfortable win over Mid Ulster outfit, Ballyroan FC.

Rangers dominated the tie, while Ballyroan will no doubt rue a missed penalty which sailed over the home keeper's bar,

Goals for Killen from Darren Long and Adam Buchanan in the first-half, while a third goal from Gareth Milligan to ease the hosts into the next round.

Neighbours Castlederg United made their Irish Junior Cup debut when they faced-off against Bressbook United coming away with a deserved 2-1 win.

It was a hard-fought battle between two evenly matched sides but it was the Derg men who emerged victorious with Jamie Finlay and Dylan Russell scoring the goals.

Chrissy Catterson's performance earned him the 'Man of the Match' accolade for the north Tyrone men.

Donemana are also into the next round of the cup defeating Bloomfield II 5-2.

St Patrick's (Castlederg) are out of the cup having been beaten 5-1 by Greenfield Park.