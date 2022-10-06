Strabane remain at championship summit

Saturday Morning League

Strabane Athletic....3

Newbuildings United Reserves....3

STRABANE Athletic's Saturday Morning team remain top of the championship table after three games following a hard fought three all draw at home to Newbuildings United Reserves.

It was a tight affair throughout with the spoils shared and both managers probably happy to come away with a point at the end of a pulsating game of football.

After going behind early, Strabane fought back to equalise midway through the first half when a fierce free kick from captain and 'Man of the Match', Barry Hegarty, was pushed out by the visiting keeper into the path of the on rushing Sean Lynch to calmly side foot into the net.

The game swung back and forth until ten minutes into the second half when Athletic lost a bit of composure and allowed Newbuildings two quick fire goals to build a 3-1 lead.

Strabane never gave up and the introduction of Williamson saw them back on the front foot.

An inch perfect cross found Hegarty, unmarked to head Athletic back into the game.

The equaliser duly came via an impressive finish by young Ronan McLaughlin when he was put clear by Crawford.

After skipping past the outrushing keeper he cooly slotted the ball home from a tight angle, evading two last ditch tackles.

Both teams had chances to win the match late on but Williamson was wrongly called up for offside and McGowan in the Strabane nets pulled off a fantastic save at the death when a Newbuildings striker was clean through.

The game was a great specticle for Saturday Morning football in awful conditions at times.

Up next for Athletic is a home tie against local rivals Mourne Celtic.

Manager Marcel Griffin on behalf of his team thanked Joan Gamble for lovely sandwiches and rolls after the game.

Strabane Athletic: McGowan, Devine, Brolly, Hegarty, Lynch, T Donaghey, Rao, O'Doherty, McLaughlin, Crawford, Campbell. Subs: Williamson, R Carlin, J Bishop, Doherty and M Donaghey.