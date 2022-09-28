Mourne lose out in hard fought encounter

Saturday Morning League Championship

Mourne Celtic....1

Foyle FC....2

THE Mourne men returned to league action on Saturday against Foyle FC and with a number of key players returning and a few still missing it was always going to be a close affair.

Toraigh McConnell was back in the squad and had to deputise for the talismanic Adam Coups who was recovering from injury.

Lee Stewart also made his first league start and there was also a first league start for Daniel Lindsay.

After last week's dismal defensive display the changes were made in the back line with Warner Roche teaming up with Lindsay.

Cormac O'Kane made his league debut in right-back and was faultless throughout.

Mourne had the better of the first half and took the lead after a fine through ball by Matthew Barr to Shay Lindsay who drilled his shot into the roof of the net.

The partnership of Roche and Lindsay kept the Foyle team at bay and they were very rarely troubled.

The Mourne men should have been home and dry by half time but that second goal just wouldn’t come.

In the last few minutes of first half, the Mourne squad were dealt a massive blow when Roche went down clasping at his hamstring and the decision was made to get him off the field.

Player/manager Chris Cunningham in at centre back.

The second half started and Mourne were still dictating play but again the final ball just wasn’t right. Foyle then managed to squeeze a ball through that their young striker latched onto and he managed to finish past McConnell in the Mourne net.

Mourne continue to push for the winner but were undone by a dubious refereeing decision when he claimed that a Foyle pass was instead played by a Mourne defender allowing the offside Foyle striker to go through and score.

The decision baffled everyone on the pitch and sidelines.

Mourne pushed hard again and when a ball was played through to Shay Lindsay, he buried the effort only for the referee to adjudge him to be offside even though the referee was facing the opposite direction.

"Again a poor decision that left the Mourne men absolutely astonished," a club spokesperson said.

Mourne pushed and pushed but it wasn’t to be on a day when Mourne Celtic were by far the better team.

'Man of the Match' for Mourne Celtic was Jack McCay who at 17 years of age was outstanding for the whole game.

The game finished 2-1 to Foyle FC and the Mourne men were left distraught once again.

They are back in league action once again in the Glebe against local rival Sion Swifts Youth this Saturday.

"A big local derby with a 10.30am kick off. Hope to see big numbers out supporting the lads," the spokesperson added.