Swifts Ladies back in action ahead of derby

SION Swifts Ladies will be back in action tonight (Wednesday).

Tony McGinley's side will host Linfield Ladies at Melvin Sports Complex with kick-off scheduled for 7.45pm.

Swifts currently sit fifth place in the Danske Bank Women's Premiership, one place behind Linfield.

The two teams are level on points with Linfield having a superior goal difference.

The Swifts, who have a game in hand, will hope to leapfrog them with a victory tonight.

The north Tyrone ladies will then face a a derby fixture against Derry City Women on Monday night, with teh Swifts having home advantage over the city ladies who sit two points adrift of the bottom of the table.

Elsewhere, it's been confirmed that Swifts have now advanced to the semi-final of the Electric Ireland Women's Challenge Cup.

They were due to face St James's Swifts Ladies on Friday night but they withdrew from the competition paving the way for Sion to make it to the last four.

Premiership side Crusaders Strikers took on Championship winners Larne Women coming away with a comprehensive 8-0 result to progress, while Glentoran Women comfortably fended off NIWFA Division 1 side Ballyclare Comrades Ladies on a scoreline of 7-0.

The Glens are aiming to make it four competition wins on the spin following successes in 2021, 2019 and 2018.

COVID-19 meant the 2020 decider was not played.

Elsewhere in the draw, Premiership leaders Cliftonville Ladies took on Linfield Ladies in the tie of the round with Cliftonville winning 7-1.

Winners over the previous ten seasons have included:

Glentoran Women (2021), Glentoran Women (2019), Glentoran Women (2018), Sion Swifts Ladies (2017), Linfield Ladies (2016), Cliftonville Ladies (2015), Linfield Ladies (2014), Linfield Ladies (2013), Glentoran Belfast United (2012), Crusaders Newtownabbey Strikers (2011).