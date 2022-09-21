Super Carlin helps Strabane to resounding win

NW Saturday Morning Championship

Magee FC....2

Strabane Athletic....9

STRABANE Athletic got their league campaign off to a flying start with a demolition act against Magee at St Columbs Stadium on Saturday.

A wasteful first half saw them going behind against the run of play to a route one goal but they responded well and equalised via the evergreen Conor Carlin for his first of the day.

They took the lead shortly after via David Taylor but then conceded straight away after a lapse of concentration in the back line.

On the stroke of half time Carlin drilled a left footed pin point cross to O'Doherty, who calmly controlled the ball before placing it over the diving keeper.

The game was 3-2 to Strabane at the interval.

Again, like the previous game, Strabane came out of the traps flying in the second half and scored three goals in quick succession.

Carlin grabbing a brace for his hat trick and O'Doherty a second

Manager Marcel Griffin made four subs in quick succession with two of them, Joe Bishop (2) and Fionn McDermott grabbing the remaining three goals of the game.

"A very assured performance from a young team who are growing in confidence every week," a club spokesperson said.

"A special mention was reserved for a brilliant Conor Carlin at the end of the game from his manager.

"Not only did he score a hat-trick but he assisted four of the other goals and the younger players can learn a lot from his performance.

"A very professional and honest shift from the oldest player in the team."

Elsewhere Strabane Athletic’s Intermediate League team bowed out in the second round of this season’s Irish Cup.

Two goals in each half saw Bangor FC progress 4-0.