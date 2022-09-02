Strabane Athletic Ladies secure promotion

NIWFA

Strabane Athletic....2

Lisburn Ladies....1

STRABANE Athletic are going up!

The ladies have secured promotion to Division Four of the Northern Ireland Women’s Football Association (NIWFA) after finishing second to champions Craigavon City Ladies.

Athletic went into the game knowing that maximum points from their final league game would be enough to move up a division.

It was tightly contested affair with Lisburn, who finished third in the table, also bidding for promotion.

A brace from Karen Peoples during the encounter at Melvin last Wednesday evening helped the north Tyrone team to all three points sealing second spot in the final league standings.

A club spokesperson said: "We finish runners-up and are on our way up the divisions.

"Well done to our coaches and players. We could not be more proud."