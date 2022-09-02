Strabane Athletic Ladies secure promotion

Friday 2 September 2022 15:47

NIWFA

Strabane Athletic....2

Lisburn Ladies....1

STRABANE Athletic are going up!

The ladies have secured promotion to Division Four of the Northern Ireland Women’s Football Association (NIWFA) after finishing second to champions Craigavon City Ladies.

Athletic went into the game knowing that maximum points from their final league game would be enough to move up a division.

It was tightly contested affair with Lisburn, who finished third in the table, also bidding for promotion.

A brace from Karen Peoples during the encounter at Melvin last Wednesday evening helped the north Tyrone team to all three points sealing second spot in the final league standings.

A club spokesperson said: "We finish runners-up and are on our way up the divisions.

"Well done to our coaches and players. We could not be more proud."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Strabane Weekly News

31 Abercorn Square, Strabane

BT82 8AQ

Tel: 028 7188 6869