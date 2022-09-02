Friends of Dergview draw winners

FRIENDS of Dergview FC (Castlederg) held their monthly draw for July with the winning members numbers drawn by computer

"Thank you for your support. It is vital to the club’s sustainability," a spokesperson said.

Group One

1st prize: £250 - Audrey Clarke, Castlederg

2nd prize: £100 - Neilly Goan, Castlederg

3rd prize: £50 - Julie Mortland, Castlederg

Group Two

1st prize: £250 - Ryan Bogle, c/o S&K Shoes, Castlederg

2nd prize: £100 - Sammy Barclay, Castlederg

3rd prize: £50 - Martin Carlin, Castlederg

Group Three

1st prize: £250 - Robbie McKinley, Castlederg

2nd prize: £100 - Keith Scott, Castlederg

3rd prize: £50 - Yvonne Roulston, Castlederg

The spokesperson added: "Congratulations to all of the above!

"Please join the 100+ club today and be a part of this great Dergview Football Club.

"Contact Harold Baxter on 07706928370 or by email at: haroldbaxter.dergviewfcpr@gmail.com or speak to any member of the club."