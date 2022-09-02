Friends of Dergview draw winners

FRIENDS of Dergview FC (Castlederg) held their monthly draw for July with the winning members numbers drawn by computer
"Thank you for your support. It is vital to the club’s sustainability," a spokesperson said.
Group One
1st prize: £250 - Audrey Clarke, Castlederg
2nd prize: £100 - Neilly Goan, Castlederg
3rd prize: £50 - Julie Mortland, Castlederg
Group Two
1st prize: £250 - Ryan Bogle, c/o S&K Shoes, Castlederg
2nd prize: £100 - Sammy Barclay, Castlederg
3rd prize: £50 - Martin Carlin, Castlederg
Group Three
1st prize: £250 - Robbie McKinley, Castlederg
2nd prize: £100 - Keith Scott, Castlederg
3rd prize: £50 - Yvonne Roulston, Castlederg
The spokesperson added: "Congratulations to all of the above!
"Please join the 100+ club today and be a part of this great Dergview Football Club.
"Contact Harold Baxter on 07706928370 or by email at: haroldbaxter.dergviewfcpr@gmail.com or speak to any member of the club."