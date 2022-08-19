'Player of the Month' accolade for Cora

SION Swifts striker Cora Chambers is the Women's Danske Bank Player of the Month for June.

The teenager scored twice in Sion's 2-0 Jordan's Gift League Cup final win over Cliftonville late in the month.

A delighted Cora said: "It was a great feeling to get not just one but two goals in the League Cup final.

"They are up there with the most memorable goals I've scored.

"To beat the in-form team in Cliftonville was great for our confidence. They were missing a few internationals but they are still a very good team without them.

"I'm very grateful to the Football Writers and sponsors Danske Bank for this award.

"It's the first time I have won one of these and it's nice to get recognition for hard work."

The Danske Bank Women's Premiership has returned following its summer break for Euro 2022, where several players from the league represented Northern Ireland.