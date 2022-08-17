Conor Bradley strikes first senior goal

BOLTON Wanderers manager Ian Evatt believes it is going to be hard to manage expectations around Conor Bradley after he scored a memorable first goal for the club.

The Liverpool full-back was a 75th-minute substitute against Salford City in the first round of the Carabao Cup, though took little time to make an impact as he bagged a stunning effort from 25 yards two minutes after his introduction.

It was his first goal in men's football.

Wanderers produced an impressive display, toppling the Ammies 5-1 at University of Bolton Stadium.

Bradley has impressed during the early stages of his season on loan at Wanderers from Liverpool.

The Castlederg man has notched assists in his opening two League One clashes before that fantastic goal against Salford.

Evatt is trying to manage expectations surrounding the 19-year-old following an exciting start to life at Bolton, but believes it will be hard to do so if he keeps producing moments like that.

He said: “I am trying to manage expectations with him, including his own, and trying to keep everyone’s feet on the ground… And then he goes and does something like that.

"It is kind of hard to give him a break. He is a talented lad and we’re pleased for him."