Athletic kick-off season with Irish Cup tie

STRABANE Athletic begin their competitive season on Saturday with a first round Irish Cup tie at home to Cookstown Youths.

Athletic's preparation has consisted of a series of challenging pre-season friendlies which will hopefully have the squad fine tuned to progress in the premier cup competition.

Belfast Celtic visited Melvin Arena ten days ago and a very entertaining encounter finished with honours even at 3-3.

The Strabane scorers on the day were Peter Kirk, Jack Quinn and Sean Ferry.

Following that Athletic welcomed Ballinamallard Utd and after an even first half when lots of chances including a Strabane penalty were missed, the visitors were stronger in the second half and won 2-0.

Local lad Callum Mooorehead was one of the scorers for the Mallards.

The third game was played against Institute FC on the Melvin 3G pitch and once again a decent crowd were treated to an entertaining game.

Strabane earned a late equaliser through Jack Quinn with Declan Sharkey scoring their first from a great free kick.

And so to Portstewart FC for the final preparatory game and a morale boosting 3-2 victory for the local men.

Jack Quinn continued his impressive scoring form and further Strabane scores came from Aodhan Bishop and Eoghan Gole.

Kick off in Saturday's cup tie is 1.30pm at the Melvin Arena pitch.

"Strabane Athletic thank fans for the great support at the pre-season games and hope for more of the same now that the competitive season is starting," a spokesperson said.