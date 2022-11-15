Marathon effort: Danje's fundraiser in memory of inspirational mum

A STRABANE man has completed his first ever marathon in memory of his beloved mum who inspired so many people herself with her mammoth fundraising efforts.

Forty-nine-year-old Daniel 'Danje' Casey laced up his running shoes on Sunday morning to take on the challenge to raise funds for Foyle Hospice.

Cheered on by friends and family, he set off at 9.30am from the Derry Road following a path that combined the old and new routes of the Strabane Half-Marathon.

Speaking ahead of the gruelling task, the Ballycolman Estate native paid tribute his late mother, Cicely, who died last December.

Cicely had an outstanding running history, having ran 18 marathons all over the world to raise funds for Foyle Hospice.

He said the memory of his late mother was the driving force behind the idea to run his first and very own self-styled Strabane marathon - Danje's Marathon Duo.

Dozens of people joined him along the route and among those were his late mother’s friends and running companions, including Dolores McKay and Kay Doherty

“My mother ran 18 marathons. She ran in New York, London, she did the Great North Run in Newcastle three times, she ran in Dublin and in Derry…and she did it all for Foyle Hospice, she was such a big supporter of the Hospice,” he said.

“In a way, she is still with me because I know she is cheering me on.

"She could never sit back and do nothing and I’m the same. My mammy taught me well."

It was undoubtedly an emotional day for the Strabane man as it is less than a year since his mother died, nevertheless, he remained focused, with the route concluding at Melvin.

“I’m not a racer. I go out to run and I don’t care if it takes me hours and hours but I’ll be doing it all for my mammy and for the Foyle Hospice,” he had said.

Danje has set his sights on raising £5,000 for the charity.

Speaking afterwards, he said he felt "good and happy" having completed the fundraisier.

He also extended his thanks to the many people who supported him and the runners who joined him on Sunday.

An online fundraising page has been set-up to allow people to make donations, and sponsor sheets are also available with collection buckets in a number of local businesses.

To donate, search for ‘Danje’s Marathon Duo’ on www.gofundme.com or follow the link:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/danjes

-marathon-duo