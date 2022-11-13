Mayor's reception for Castlederg community worker

A SPECIAL civic reception has been held in honour of a Castlederg man and his unstinting service to his local community.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, councillor Sandra Duffy, held the event for David Young in the Mayor's Parlour at the Guildhall.

David, who is soon moving to England, received the recognition for his continued contribution to Churchtown Community Association and the wider Castlederg area.

"I had a lovely evening as I hosted a civic reception for David Young in the Guildhall," Mayor Duffy said.

"David has been an amazing asset to the Churchtown community in Castlederg for many years and I was delighted to recognise his hard work and dedication."

Also present at the event were family members, friends and representatives of Churchtown Community Association.

A spokesperson for the community group commented: "We had a lovely evening with councillor Sandra Duffy who made us feel very welcome in her role as Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

"Sandra paid tribute to our chairman David's hard work and dedication not only to Churchtown Community Association but the wider needs of the Castlederg area.

"Thank you to the Mayor for hosting and for those who took the time to come along and share these memories with David."

Councillors Ruairí McHugh and Steven Edwards were also on hand to pay tribute to David.

"Congratulations to David Young whose dedication and work in the Castlederg area with Churchtown Community Association was recognised by the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District at a reception in the Guildhall.

"Thanks and best wishes to David who is moving to England soon. Well deserved," said councillor McHugh.

Councillor Edwards added: "Delighted to see my good friend David Young receive an award for his work in the wider Castlederg community with Churchtown Community Association and others.

"David’s a great fella and has a great sense of humour too. Been a pleasure working with over over the past few years.

"Wishing David all the best for the future."