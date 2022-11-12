Winners of Strabane haunted Halloween window competition announced

THERE were some spooktacular sights to behold in Strabane town centre over the past few weeks as businesses went all out to impress shoppers with their wicked window displays.

Donna's Flower Box was announced the winner of the Halloween Window Dressing Competition, which was organised by the Strabane BID.

The business will receive £1,000 for its devilish display which impressed the judges and spooked shoppers throughout the Halloween celebrations.

Hot on their heels were McColgan’s Food Hall who secured the second place prize of £500 and Classic Beauty who will receive £250 for third.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, councillor Sandra Duffy, congratulated all the businesses who took part.

"There were some extremely impressive entries in the competition which really brought the town centre to life throughout the festivities this year," she said.

"Halloween is not only a fantastic excuse to have fun, it's also a real opportunity for local businesses to attract new customers out to enjoy the celebrations.

"I want to congratulate all the participants from the business community who worked so well together to enhance the visitor experience in Strabane, and to promote all this wonderful town has to offer all year round. Well done to the winners and all who took part."

Chair of the Strabane BID, Kieran Kennedy added: "Halloween provides a vital boost to local business at a time of year that bridges the gap between summer and Christmas.

"We have gone through some very challenging times, and they are not over yet, so it's important to find new creative ways of promoting local businesses and engaging with customers.

"Strabane has a vibrant and diverse array of products and services, and our business community works hard to showcase this offering when opportunities arise.

"We have had a great Halloween weekend, with lots of new visitors here to enjoy the celebrations.

"I want to thank everyone who took part in the competition and helped make Strabane Halloween such a success."

Find out more about all the initiatives organised by Strabane BID at https://instrabane.org/