Celebrating 25 years of CRAIC!

CRAIC (Cultural Revival Among Interested Communities) marked its milestone 25th anniversary with a wonderful weekend of music with the continuation of its Johnny Crampsie Weekend.

The Alley Theatre was the venue on Friday night as the group hosted a special concert featuring three of the original youth involved with CRAIC during its formative years and who are now professional musicians in their own right.

Master fiddler Mathew McGranaghan, from Castlefin, joined the celebrations alongside Ciaran Mac Fheidhlimidh, from Lifford, a master in Uillean pipes, whistle and flute, and singer/violinist, Jacqueline McKay, who is originally from Sion Mills.

Strabane's very own Anne-Marie Devine, a champion accordionist, also made an appearance with The Northern Lasses Accordion Quartet - the group's first appearance in Ireland!

