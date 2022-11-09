'Strictly' swaps the dancing shoes for walking boots!

THE countdown is now on to the return of Strabane's biggest fundraisier - Strictly Come Dancing - which has raised hundreds of thousands for many charities.

The glitzy showpiece, which has been a staple of the town's social calendar for more than a decade, will return to its home in St Pat's Hall next month following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rehearsals are now firmly underway under the expert gaze of the 'Strictly by M Dancin' team, husband and wife, Paul and Rosemarie Mullen alongside their daughter, Sarah Jane.

The award-winning team, who are never found wanting when it comes to helping charity, are close to breaking through the £1m barrier!

Ahead of the December shows, Strictly team have now embarked on a programme of fundraisers in a bid to raise as much money as possible for over 20 charities.

The money raised this year will be for five main charities; Marie Curie, Foyle Hospice, NI Chest Heart & Stroke, Breast Cancer Prostrate Cancer.

As this is the event's 15th anniversary year, the organisers have also decided to make donations to other charities too including MS, MND, Alzheimer's Society Ovarian Cancer, Parkinsons, Macmillan, Friends of the Cancer Centre, children’s cancer and many many more.

On Saturday, dozens of walkers braved the elements for the third annual climb Knockavoe Mountain.

The sponsored walk, which followed on from a quiz night the previous evening in Burndennett Cricket Club, was a huge success.

Speaking from the rain-soaked and wind swept summit, Paul said: "On behalf of all the charities we are working for today, thanks to everybody who braved this wonderful weather.

"We are collecting for about 20 charities this year.

"Chest, Heart and Stroke, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Marie Curie and Foyle Hospice are the five main charities - and we are then donating to 15 plus others.

"Thanks to everybody who supported this worthy event.

"This is part of our M Dancin for 2022....Our actual Strictly show is back live the St Pat's floor on December 2 and 3 after a two-year absence.

"If you haven't been to one of the shows before, please do come along and see us for a great night of entertainment."

A coffee morning is taking place in aid of the fund this coming Saturday in St Pat's Hall from 10am until 1pm. Everyone is welcome.

Keep an eye on Facebook - Strictly by M Dancin' - for details of any upcoming events