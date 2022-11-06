Community Relations Council encourages pupils to get involved in 'Change Starts with Us' competition

THE Community Relations Council and the Education Authority is encouraging all primary school children across the region to submit their entries for the ‘Change Starts With Us’ Primary School Poster Design Competition.

Children are being encouraged to get creative and design a poster that showcases how their school is actioning the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals using the theme ‘Change Starts With Us’.

They can use words, drawings, photographs or a combination of all three to design an A4 poster, and entries can be submitted individually, in groups or as a classroom project before the deadline of 3pm on Friday.

‘Change Starts With Us’ was the theme for Good Relations Week 2022, which ran from Tuesday, September 20 to Monday 26 S with a colourful programme of events that focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Events addressed everything from sectarianism and racism to shared spaces, peace-building and cultural diversity.

They tackled issues of gender inequality, climate change and the environment, improving individual health and well-being, eradicating poverty, and hunger, and removing barriers to improved education.

Martin McDonald MBE, chair of the Community Relations Council, said: “Following the success of Good Relations Week 2022, it is important to continue good relations work across the region and within our local communities helping to create lasting change.

“That’s why we are encouraging all primary school children to get involved with our creative poster design competition to highlight how ‘Change Starts With Us’ and how their school is working towards meeting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals all while having fun, learning lots and winning some incredible prizes."

Jacqueline Irwin, chief executive of the Community Relations Council added: “We are delighted to be running our first ever poster design competition which launched during Good Relations Week 2022.

“We believe involving children in a fun and interactive way, is imperative to continuing good relations work within communities both today and years down the line.

"We hope this competition will inspire, educate and motivate both children and their teachers to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and showcase how ‘Change Starts With Us.’”

Jayne Simms, school improvement professional at Education Authority said: “This poster design competition is a great opportunity for all primary school pupils across Northern Ireland to get involved with Good Relations Week and help ensure good relations work is continued and maintained throughout the year.

“I am excited to see the wonderful artwork that our young pupils will hopefully send in, and we encourage everyone to get involved!”

Submit entries via email: grw22@asgand

partners.com or post: c/o Good Relations Week Primary School Design Competition, Anderson House, Holywood Road, Belfast BT4 2GU.