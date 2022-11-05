'My Place and Space' photography exhibition at the Alley

DERRY City and Strabane District Council’s Access and Inclusion Project recently teamed up with the University of Atypical to host two successful events as part of this year’s Bounce Arts Festival.

Supported with funding from the Public Health Agency, council hosted events in the city’s Playtrail and the Alley Theatre.

The local theatre hosted the 'My Place and Space' photography exhibition featuring photographs captured by deaf, disabled and neuro diverse people responding to the theme of My Place and Space.

“The Access and Inclusion Project were delighted to support The Bounce Arts Festival,” said council’s Access and Inclusion officer, Caitriona Doherty.

“It is one of the most diverse and inclusive arts events in Northern Ireland and reflects our own commitment to access to and inclusion in the arts.

“We would like to thank our partners for delivering the event, everyone who attended and the Public Health Agency for their funding to support them.”

The exhibition featured a launch by the Mayor, councillor Sandra Duffy.

It followed a call out for contributions from the deaf, disabled and neuro diverse community to share a photograph of a place or item that makes them feel happy or included in society.

The exhibition is has now moved to the Millennium Forum where it will be on display from November 6 to 18.