Johnny Crampsie Weekend returns to celebrate 25th anniversary of CRAIC

CRAIC - celebrating 25 years - has announced the continuation of its Johnny Crampsie Weekend in the Alley Theatre on Friday, November 4.

A spokesperson said: "In this special year we are hosting a concert featuring three of the original youth involved with CRAIC during our formative years and who are now professional musicians in their own right.

"Now recognised as some of the best musicians in Ireland, we have master fiddler Mathew McGranaghan, originally from Castlefin, who is no stranger to the stage playing cabaret in top venues and performing with Kintra and notable country bands like Jim Devine and Michael English.

"Matt never fails to impress and will enthral the audience with his mastery of his instrument.

"Ciaran Mac Fheidhlimidh, originally from Lifford, is a master of the Uillean pipes, whistle and flute and is considered as one of Irelands top Uillean pipers.

"Ciaran will entertain with the haunting sound of the pipes and a range of Irish traditional music at its best.

"Jacqueline McKay singer/fiddle, originally from Sion Mills who is a talented singer and violinist entertaining around the North West for many years.

"Noted for her lovely singing voice and beautiful violin accompaniments, you are assured that Jacqueline will touch your emotions."

Anne-Marie Devine, a champion accordionist from Strabane has been making a name for herself as a top musician across Ireland and Great Britain for the past ten years and will be making an appearance with The Northern Lasses Accordion Quartet.

Making their first appearance in Ireland, the quartet who are based in the north of England will entertain with an exciting programme of tunes interlaced with harmonies and interesting variations, an experience that will show the versatility of the accordion and a level of musicianship well above the level normally heard in this area.

To finish, talented local musicians who regularly participate in CRAIC performances and events around the area will entertain with a mix of song and music.

Set in the intimacy of the Alley Alley Theatre foyer, this concert will celebrate the legendary Strabane musician Johnny Crampsie and the 25th year of unbroken CRAIC.

CRAIC (Cultural Revival Among Interested Communities) was formed 25 years ago by a number of foresighted individuals who were keen to preserve and revive the cultural legacy of the Strabane/Lifford area.

The dedication and hard work of all of the subsequent committee members over the past 25 years will bear fruit as local musicians of the highest calibre take to the stage

The concert will be followed by a free open session in MKs lounge from 10:30pm til late.

"All are welcome to come along and take part in the celebrations," a spokesperson said.

"It's a date not to be missed on Friday, November 4."

Tickets are now o sale from the Alley Theatre Box Office on 028 71384444 or online www.alley-theatre.com