Comedy and music this November at the Alley

BE entertained at the Alley Theatre in Strabane with a range of shows to brighten up those dark November nights.

"Family Shark is the perfect show for little ones on Saturday, November 5," said a spokesperson for the theatre.

"The show features baby preparing for the first day of school when the adventure begins once baby arrives in school and meets new friends, with a school talent show coming up, can they win the next Fish Factor!”

CRAIC celebrating 25 years are delighted to announce the continuation of our Johnny Crampsie weekends on Friday, November 4.

Featuring Mathew McGranaghan fiddle, Ciaran Mac Fheidhlimidh Uillean pipes and Jacqueline McCay, singer/fiddle and The Northern Lasses Accordion Quartet.

Gerard Bradley is back on Thursday, November 10, with another evening of superb music in the Alley Bar with vocalist Denise O’Kane and Robert Peoples on viola

The smash hit band Cash Returns bring their awardwinning Johnny Cash and June Carter sell out show back to the stage on Saturday, November 26.

Expect the authentic sound of 'Walk The Line', 'Jackson', A Boy Named Sue' and whole lot more.

Are you ready for the wedding of the year?

It’s the hilarious brand new comedy play, written by Conal Gallen and his son Rory.

Bridie and Willie Murphy are renewing their wedding vows!

The comedy and confusion will keep you in stitches! Early booking is strongly advised.

Neil Delamere is back with a brand new show, ‘Delamerium’, on Friday, November 18.

Expect the usual hilarious stories, wry observations and quick-witted improvisation as our comedy hero tries to makes sense of the world around him. There’s also a chance to catch Dundrum’s finest, Patrick Kielty, as he brings his critically acclaimed ‘Borderline’ stand up show to the Alley Theatre with a second show on Monday, November 28 with a second show.

Limited tickets remain.

"Check out all our Christmas events on www.alley-theatre.com or call 028 71 384444," a spokesperson for the theatre added.