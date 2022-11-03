Family Shark Show coming to the Alley Theatre

THE FairyTale StageShow is bringing 'The Family Shark Show' to the Strabane stage next month.

"See us bring to life the story behind the song," a spokesperson said. "Venture into the deep blue sea and join Baby on the adventure of a life-time at the Alley Theatre on Saturday, November 5 at 1pm."

Come and help Mummy and Daddy prepare Baby for the first day of school, with lots of exhilarating crowd interaction.

Enjoy with excitement as Baby meets new friends from different worlds such as Olivia the Octopus and Tommy the Turtle.

Show support as Baby is confronted by the school bully, Alex 'the Angry' Alligator and his sidekick, Sammy 'the Silly' Sealion.

Sing-out-loud 'Happy Birthday' to Baby as everyone in attendance is invited to Baby's birthday party on Treasure Island.

There is fun for all the family when Miss Magiclegs, the school teacher announces the upcoming talent concert, The Fish Factor.

Join-in and sing alongside the Super-Star-Fish band as they sing a very special song given to them by Grandma and Grandpa.

Will they be victorious? Secure your seats today and find out!

"This production is perfect for families with small children aged 1 - 6," the spokesperson added.

Featuring a range of children's classic songs including This is the Way We Brush Our Teeth, The Wheels on the Bus , Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes, Once I Caught A Fish Alive and lots more.

"Please remain in your seats for a very special encore presentation of the Shark Song with all members of the Shark Family!"

Tickets are selling fast so get your tickets at £10 each on www.alley-theatre.com or call the Box Office on 028 71384444.