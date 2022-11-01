Gerard and guests to entertain at the Alley

LOCAL musician, Gerard Bradley, will be back at Alley Theatre later this month as part of a series of monthly performances.

On Thursday, November 10, Gerard will perform on piaon with vocalist Denise O’Kane and Robert Peoples on violin.

The monthly sessions with Gerard feature a diverse selection of artists with a wide-ranging array of vocal and instrumental talent.

Robert Peoples has played in several bands over the years, with genres ranging from blues/folk, country, and bands with original material in such places as the Albert Hall, Festival Hall, Glastonbury and the Cambridge Folk Festival to name but a few.

A versatile player, Robert currently performs and composes with his current band Basork and teaches both viola and violin.

Denise O’Kane trained classically with James McCafferty, joined Riverdance in 1997 touring USA, Asia and Europe for six years.

Gigs included Radio City Music Hall in New York and Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles.

She returned to Dublin in 2003 and sang with Anuna and three years later she returned to Derry in 2006.

She has sung locally with St Eugene’s Cathedral Choir, Londonderry Musical Society and currently performs with Strabane Chamber Choir.

Tickets for 'Gerard Bradley presents An Evening With....' are £6 and are available online www.alley-theatre.com or call the Box Office on 028 71384444.

The show gets underway at 8pm with doors opening at 7.15pm.