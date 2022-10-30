Hay bale trail back for another spooky Halloween in Strabane

HIP Hip Hoo-Hay - the spectacular Strabane hay trail is back for this year's Halloween celebrations.

Taking place in locations right across the district from now until October 31, the Halloween Hay Trail is a fantastic opportunity to get the whole family into the spirit this year.

The hay-mazing route will take you from Bready right over to Castlederg and everywhere in between.

Co-ordinated by Derry City and Strabane District Council, the sculptures have all been produced by the local communities, schools and farmers.

The hay-trail has been running since 2017 and has drawn in thousands of visitors over the month of October.

The spooktactular spectacle involves the entire community as groups get together and dress up their own fodder-friends.

Some incredible sculptures you can expect to see this year include SpongeBob Square Pants, Super Mario and Lego Frankenstein.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, councillor Sandra Duffy, said she was delighted to see the return of this family-favourite.

“Halloween is a massive celebration right across our city and district and I’m thrilled to see the return of these amazing hay sculptures in the run-up to the big festivities," she said.

"It’s a great excuse to get wrapped up and get the entire family outside and get into the spooky spirit.

“Every year they bring lots of attraction to the local area so it’s a great testament to all the community groups, farmers and schools involved.

"It brings a great sense of vibrancy and fun to the district.”

Festival and events officer at council, Ashleigh Devine added: "We’re thrilled to bring this family-favourite back to Strabane’s Halloween celebrations.

"A huge amount of effort and creativity goes into this event and we really applaud all the community groups who get involved every year to make it such a success.

"Whether you just visit one or turn it into a day trip and fit them all in, there’s plenty of fun to be had and lots of selfie opportunities with our amazing characters.”

Among the locations currently in the trail include Bready, Donemana, Glenmornan, Artigarvan, Ballymaygorry, Strabane and Castlederg.

To view the full Halloween programme, please visit www.strabanehalloween.com