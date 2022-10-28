JOIN the Ghostly Gathering at the Alley Theatre this Halloween with a range of spooky shows, cinema days and weirdly wonderful workshops starting from Saturday, October 29 running until October 31.

On Saturday, The Teddy, The Witch and The Pumpkin - perfect for little witches and wizards under 6 - is showing at 1pm.

The show uses many elements of theatre, mime, puppetry and songs to join in with.

"It's a perfect introduction to live entertainment for children who've never been to a show before and a welcome return for Eddy the Teddy's young fans," a spokesperson said.

For those slightly older The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is on at 3.30pm and is perfect for those 5 to 10 year-olds.

Barking Dog's two talented actors (with the help of a some puppets and children from the audience) present this exciting tale, specially adapted for children.

In between these two shows there will be some roarsome visitors lurking in the Alley Courtyard as SAURUS the dinosaurs will be stomping around for prey at 2pm as they embark through the streets of Strabane. Follow them if you dare!

The fun continues on Sunday with everyone’s favourite monster family The Addams Family 2 Cinema Day at 3pm.

On Halloween Day, Monday 31, the spectacular SPARK LED Drummers will be performing in the Alley courtyard at 1pm before travelling through the town with their impressive light and sound show.

At 2pm the ‘Frankenstein’ monster comes alive with BARD Theatre's new mini musical, full of song, dance and screams. Also showing at 4pm.

Join the witches and goblins and come dress to scare to listen to some spooky Halloween stories in Strabane Library at 3pm on Saturday 29 and Monday 31.

The Halloween fun continues through the week with two creative workshops.

A creative writing session ‘Enter the Upside Down’ with Michelle Young from Ink Wing Academy on November 3 and a creative tile workshop with Leona Devine on November 4.

For more information and tickets visit www.alley-theatre.com or call the Box Office on 028 71384444.