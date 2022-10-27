Raising funds for Caitlin

MANY of the district's top musicians will come together tonight (Thursday) for a night of music and entertainment to raise funds for a young girl fighting an aggressive brain tumour.

Nine-year-old Caitlin Strain was diagnosed with a brain tumour on February 18.

Caitlin is the daughter of Thomas and Eimear Strain. The family live in Burnfoot, although Eimear (née Gibson) is originally from Raphoe.

She is currently receiving for pioneering treatment in Houston, Texas, where her treatment commenced on August 31.

A fundraising campaign - spearheaded by family and friends - was subsequently established to help the family meeting the costs of Caitlin's treatment.

A series of fundraisers, including coffee mornings and bingos, have already taken place locally under the banner of the Caitlin Strain Appeal.

Tonight's fundraising night will see host of local artists performing at the Fir Trees Hotel.

Featuring on the night will be Blondie Gillespie, Tommy Forbes, Brian 'Hairdoo' Lindsay, Paul McGinley, Brian Hassan, Cassie Gillespie, Susan Blee, Eamon McElwee (comedian), Glen Harkin, Gav Kelly, Ciara Hassan, Eleanor LNR Music, Paul Brennan and Glenn Rouse.

Tickets cost £7.50 with all proceeds going towards the appeal. Doors open at 7.30pm and there will be a raffle on the night with a host of prizes up for grabs.

