Popular Mayor’s Tea Dance makes a welcome return

IT was a case of dusting off the dancing shoes and getting ready to jive and swing as the Alley Theatre welcomed the return of the Mayor's Tea Dances.

The ever-popular and dearly-missed event was temporarily put on hold in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but last Wednesday Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, councillor Sandra Duffy, welcomed regulars and new faces back to the floor for some spinning and twirling to some fabulous live music.

The choir from Holy Cross College was also in attendance to perform.

