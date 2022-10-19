Local community groups scoop major Lottery funding for series of programmes

COMMUNITY projects across Strabane and district are celebrating after scooping over £839,000 in funding from the National Lottery.

In all, 24 projects across the Derry City and Strabane District Council area were among 128 across Northern Ireland to benefit from the funding pot.

The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded £1,484,579 between the community projects in the local council area.

This is part of an overall announcement of £4,693,921

Eight community groups across Strabane, Killen and Newtownstewart are sharing in the bumper cash injection totalling £839,442.

Strabane Health Improvement Project (£432,832) and Strabane Community Unemployed Group (£353,218) were the highest beneficiaries.

Also awarded smaller grants were Fountain Street Community Development Association, Neighbours United, Strabane Community Project, Carita Carers in Newtownstewart, Newtownstewart Community Forum and Killen District Development Limited.

Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30 million a week is raised for good causes with the majority awarded as small grants.

Of the total 128 grants awarded, 116 are for under £10,000, going to every council area across Northern Ireland, making a difference in communities.

Paul Sweeney, The National Lottery Community Fund’s NI chair, said: "Congratulations to all the groups announced.

"I’m proud to see the impact our funded projects are having in people’s lives and across communities in Northern Ireland.

“We continue to be here for organisations as they face challenges and will work to ensure that funding reaches those who need it as quickly as possible.”

Details of the allocations to the local groups and how the monies are being utilised are as follows:

- Fountain Street Community Development Association, based in Strabane, is using a £10,000 grant to launch a women's health and wellbeing programme and a reminiscence project for residents.

These interactive activities will improve wellbeing and allow local people to build relationships.

- Killen District Development Limited, based outside Castlederg, is using a £10,000 grant to make improvements to their community centre and the services it provides.

The project will revitalise community activity in their area following the pandemic.

- Neighbours United, based in Strabane, received a £5,917 grant to run activities and events over the summer months.

The project encourages neighbours to build relationships, improves wellbeing and promotes community cohesion.

- Newtownstewart Community Forum received a £10,000 grant to buy equipment and run a summer scheme of outdoor activities for young people, to socialise and improve mental health.

- Strabane Community Project is using a £9,800 grant to create a health and wellness café and community garden.

The project will allow them to run programmes that improve wellbeing and promote the impact of climate change.

- Strabane Community Unemployed Group is using a £353,218 grant over five years to create a Digital Training Hub in their new premises.

The project will give people who are unemployed and young people who are not at school and/or underperforming at school volunteering and recruitment opportunities through digital training, mentoring, and qualifications, providing new skills and improving self-esteem.

- Strabane Health Improvement Project CIC is using a £432,832 to design a health programme led by the local community, to enable them to live healthier and more fulfilled lives.

Over five years the project will run support programmes and activities to help people reach their personal health and wellbeing goals, and signpost them to other community and statutory services in the area if needed.

Communities across Northern Ireland can also apply for grants to support activity through a range of funding programmes.

For more information visit www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/northern-ireland .