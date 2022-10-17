Singer songwriter Brian Houston all set for the Alley

THE Alley Theatre is delighted to welcome Brian Houston for a night of incredible music later this month.

The irrepressible Brian Houston will take to the stage on Friday, October 28, bringing his eclectic and joyful blend of music to Strabane.

Houston encapsulates the spirit that makes independent music so important, exhibiting a prolific ability to turn out truly infectious songs that demand to be played over and over again.

A respected writer and performer h was hailed as "one of Britain's great songwriters" by veteran DJ Bob Harris.

His success in achieving national radio airplay (BBC Radio 2 Bob Harris, Janice Long and Aled Jones) live sessions and interviews whilst remaining an independent artist is a testimony not only to the strength of his tunes but also to his likability and determination as a person.

Renowned for playing up to as many as three and a half hours, Houston is a gifted and charismatic showman who leaves his audience baying for more.

The depth and quality of his work are added bonuses whether opening for big names such as Chuck Berry, Elvis Costello or Van Morrison headlining his own show.

"Brian Houston is doing what musicians were born to do, making authentic music and giving everything on stage," a theatre spokesperson said.

Having spent lockdown writing and recording his new eponymous album, the first single 'Ivory Tower' has already received critical acclaim and extensive airplay on Irish radio and the video for his incredible song 'Spanish' has been released on Youtube and submitted for the NIMUSIC Prize.

Expect to hear some of these wonderful songs performed live in the Alley.

Tickets are £10 available from the Alley Theatre website www.alley-theatre or call 028 71384444.

Get 10 per cent off tickets by quoting 'autumn22'.