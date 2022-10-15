Alley Theatre to host special evening with former Liverpool stars

FOOTBALL fans are in for a treat when former Liverpool players Chris Kirkland and Neil Mellor take part in a podcast recording at the Alley Theatre later this month.

Kirkland, who played as a goalkeeper for the club from 2001 to 2006 and Mellor, who played as a striker from 2002 to 2006, will be appearing for an evening of music and chat on Friday, October 21.

The talk will be hosted by the Irish Anfield Road Podcast when the pair will discuss their careers.

Billed as a 'must see' event for all Liverpool fans, it will also provide an opportunity to meet the players, hear stories from their time on the pitch and ask questions.

The Irish Anfield Podcast is by two Scousers - Shaun 'Amo' Hamilton and Danny Roberts - now living on the Island of Ireland, discussing all things Liverpool Football Clib - a podcast for football, banter and debate as the listener takes a walk down the Irish fields of Anfield Road.

"It's your chance to ask two former professionals any questions you want and there will also be a special guest on the night," Shaun said.

"This is not to be missed for all Liverpool fans."

Speaking ahead of the event, Kirkland is looking forward to making his first trip to Strabane.

"Really looking forward to coming over to Strabane on October 21 to the Alley Theatre with Neil Mellor, my good friend," he said.

"Looking forward to doing it with Danny and Amo from the Irish Anfield Road podcast.

"We'll see you all there. We'll have a good laugh, lots of questions hopefully - sensible questions.

"I'm really looking forward to coming over. It's one place that I've never been to before Straabne so we'll see you all there on October 21."

Mellor is equally enthused.

Speaking in a video posted from Anfield, he said: "Look at this place absolutely magnificent. Love it.

"Some memories here and I'm looking forward to telling some of those memories at the Alley Theatre.

"I'll be there sharing a few of those experiences with you guys who are attending.

"It's a debut in Strabane for me and big Krissy Kirkland, so I look forward to seeing you all."

The podcast is available to listen to on all podcast streaming services.

Also on the night enjoy music from singer/songwriter Darren Doherty and a bit of craic and banter from local comedian, Ro Boyle.

Tickets are priced at £25 or for 11 to 16 year-olds £5 and are available from the Alley Theatre website www.alley-theatre.com