Into Film Festival comes to Strabane

THE UK’s largest free film festival comes to Strabane in November with one screening specially for schools.

The festival, run by leading film education charity Into Film, will take place from November 8 to 25 with 57 screenings and events in 13 towns and cities in Northern Ireland.

The Strabane screening of 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' will take place at the Alley Theatre.

In total there are 8,500 free seats on offer throughout the festival to help educators bring learning to life and inspire their pupils of 5-19 year-olds.

Into Film has also created many curriculum-linked, teaching resources and film guides to support teachers and their pupils attending the Festival.

Into Film’s Northern Ireland delivery manager Sean Kelly said: “Film is such an important way to inspire children and bring out their creativity.

"We have a full programme of fantastic films running across 17 days with plenty to appeal to all ages.”

Into Film is the UK’s leading charity for film in education supportingt educators to unlock the power of film to deliver transformative learning outcomes for children and young people in class, extra-curricular settings and in cinemas.

Designed in partnership with educators, their programme features the UK’s only school-specific film streaming service (Into Film+), online teaching resources and training, careers information, cinema screenings and a network of extra-curricular film clubs.

The core Into Film programme is free for UK state schools thanks to funding from the National Lottery (through the BFI), Cinema First and Northern Ireland Screen.

The festival kicks off with a premiere of Matilda the Musical on November 8 at the QFT ahead of the film’s official release.

Bookings are now open.

For the full programme and booking information: https://www.intofilm.org/festival

Education charity, Into Film, is supported by the BFI using National Lottery funding, thanks to National Lottery players, and the UK film industry through Cinema First.

The National Lottery raises £36 million each week for good causes across the UK.