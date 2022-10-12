'Spirit of NI' award for inspirational Farrah

A SION Mills schoolgirl who lights up the screens of millions of television viewers every night has been awarded a 'Spirit of NI’ Award.

Young Farrah McCloskey was shortlisted in the 'Overcoming Adversity' category at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank, held in the Culloden Hotel and Spa in Co Down on Friday night.

The awards shine a light on the inspirational people and groups who embody the spirit of their community.

The seven-year-old was born with a shortened femur and was fitted with a prosthetic leg when she was just two-years-old.

But that hasn't stopped her from living an active life and inspiring others with her courage and determination to let nothing stand in her way.

A short video played at the ceremony outlined Farrah's inspirational story.

"Naturally her parents were anxious about how this might impact on her day-to-day life however, it soon became clear that Farrah would not be held back by her disability, instead choosing to embrace life with love and positivity," it said.

"Those who know her well describe her as 'fearless Farrah' and continue to be awed by her can do attitude and infectious smile."

The ceremony also heard Farrah is a keen sports enthusiast who loves to participate in gymnastics, swimming, Gaelic football "and any other activity she can try out with her friends."

"Farrah is an exceptionally friendly, happy and selfless child and in her short seven years has become a true inspiration to so many," the video adds.

"With the support of her family, she has learned to overcome adversity from a young age and it's clear, this is just the start of an amazing journey for Farrah."

The clip also featured mum, Ciara, beaming with pride before Farrah proudly went on stage to receive her award to huge cheers and a standing ovation from the audience.

After winning Barnardo's Young Achiever of the Year Award in 2018, inspirational Farrah also stars in the idents before popular soap opera, Emmerdale on UTV, bringing so much happiness into living rooms across the country.

So it was only fitting that Farrah, who attended the ceremony alongside family including her proud parents, Ciara and Patrick, was presented with her award by Emmerdale's Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk) and Olivia Bromley (Dawn Taylor), alongside sponsor representative, Brian Allen, managing Director of Stroll Insurance.

The ceremony brought together a host of some of the biggest names in showbusiness and sport for the gala night which honours ordinary people who have achieved extraordinary things.

Farrah was nominated for the award by West Tyrone SDLP MLA., Daniel McCrossan and Patrick’s business partner, Ryan Dolan, who thought the youngster who they described as "one of life's inspirations", was deserving of the accolade.

They also attended the glitzy awards ceremony to see her receive the well-deserved recognition.

"Farrah is a total inspiration to us all," Daniel said. "I'm delighted to nominate someone so worthy of this important recognition.

"This child brings a smile to our faces. She is endlessly determined, kind and a very bright spark. She inspires me every day and so many others.

"Farrah, you really deserve this."