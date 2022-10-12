Bright lights of Belfast beckon for Strabane man

A STRABANE man who started a solo career and who has recently put his interests into a choir will be performing at St Joseph’s Church, Belfast, with the release of their new song, 'London Bridge'.

Darren Doherty, who has been singing after getting onboard the Oasis train in 1996, started writing songs and playing guitar at the age of 12 and started his first band in 1997.

"After many years of releasing music as part of a band I went solo in 2017 and put out ‘What You Do’ my first solo album," explained Darren.

"To perform it live I needed musicians and then named them The Heathen Choir but I liked the name so much I just adopted it for the project as a whole.

"I’ve always felt more comfortable using a band name rather than my own name."

Darren confessed that from the start he knew the band would be a revolving door of musicians who were able to join and commit for a certain period of time.

This particular line up is the third incarnation of the live band which includes himself on guitars/vocals, Dylan Robinson on bass/synths/vocals and John Goodman on drums.

And in the build-up to the concert which takes place on November 17 at St Joseph’s Church, rehearsals are happening twice a week to make sure the show runs smoothly.

"The show is in St Joseph’s Church just like a regular choir. It’s the single launch for our new song 'London Bridge' and we’re being joined by The Scarlet Cavaliers and David Browne Murray," said Darren.

"Our hope is that it sells out and everyone has a transcendental time in a special environment.

"Like other choirs we sing together in harmony but differently from others, we perform our music live too and the subject matter tends to be a bit more adult and heavy than your average town choir.

"This will be the first full band show since early 2020 so we are delighted to get back on the stage and share the work we have poured our hearts into with the fans. More shows will be announced in the near future."

Asking Darren about his long time goals he added: "We hope to reach more listeners, play more shows and make more records. I have been doing it for 30 years and I hope to do it for another 30."

Tickets for 'London Bridge' single launch in St Joseph’s Church are available via: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/

the-heathen-choir-london-bridge-single

-launch-tickets-426940479467?

aff=ebdssbdestsearch