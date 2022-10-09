Kielty to perform second night at Alley

DUE to demand, the Alley Theatre has added an extra date to allow locals the chance to catch Dundrum’s finest as he brings his critically acclaimed Borderline stand up show to the Alley Theatre.

Northern Irish funnyman, Patrick Kielty, is bringing his show to the local stage on Sunday, November 27 but while tickets for that have now sold out, an extra date will see Kielty back on the local stage the following night, Monday 28.

Bittersweet, poignant and laugh out loud funny, Borderline is a comedic love letter to the future of our islands from this award-winning comedian’s personal past.

Borderline sees Patrick return to his satirical roots with a personal take on borders, national identity and the future of the Union in a post Brexit landscape.

As a Northern Ireland native, who grew up close to the Irish border, this new one man stand up show delves into his homeland’s recent history to try to make sense of what Brexit’s new borders and political upheaval means for our shared identities.

Speaking of the show previously, Kielty said: "The thing that's really driven this show and really changed things for me is that politics in these islands has changed because of Brexit.

"Northern Ireland is now very much at the epicentre of what's going on in a wider political arena.

"I think the lessons we have learned here, how we look at borders and live alongside people who are 'different' to us and how that makes these islands work - or, sometimes, not work - are actually pretty pertinent to a wider audience right now..

"I think that when circumstances change, if I as a stand-up am not going to get up there and try to make sense of what's going on, well then I'm not doing my job."

Critiques of Kielty and the show include: “Borderline genius…A savage tour de force” - The Irish News, ‘Kielty is fabulous’ - The Times and "Witty and wise, an attuned cultural commentator" - The List.

Tickets are priced at £25.

