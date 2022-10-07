Positive Ageing Month returns with comprehensive programme of events

ACTIVITIES and initiatives for older people will take centre stage across the council area this month as Positive Ageing Month returns.

The Western Health and Social Care Trust and Derry City and Strabane District Council are working with the Public Health Agency and community and voluntary organisations to develop and promote the programme.

The events began on Saturday to mark International Day of Older Persons and Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, councillor Sandra Duffy, officially launched the programme this week.

“I am delighted to introduce the programme for Positive Ageing Month 2022 - a month long festival to support older people,” she said.

“This year’s programme offers a wealth of opportunities for citizens aged 50 plus years to be included in all aspects of community life across the district.

“Locally the Age Friendly Programme aims to engrain the inclusion of older people by increasing participation and access to services and making sure this is an enjoyable place for people to live and grow older in.

“The wide range of opportunities are reflective of the partnership working by all stakeholders including the community and voluntary sector who continuously reach out to support our older citizens.

“I would like to thank everyone for their contributions and the Western Health and Social Care Trust and the Public Health Agency for their ongoing support.

“I would encourage everyone to use Positive Ageing Month as an opportunity to try something new, get along to as many of the events as possible and encourage others to join you.”

Some highlights of the programme include walks, talks, music sessions, photography competition, talks on pensions planning and making your home more energy efficient, as well as healthy eating and a step challenge all happening throughout the month.

Brónach McMonagle, involvement manager, Western Health and Social Care Trust added: “The Western Trust is delighted once again to support the Positive Ageing campaign.

“There is a wide range of events and activities for all our older people and we are pleased to see the promotion of the five steps to wellbeing – Be active, Connect, take notice, give and keep learning.

“We would like to thank our partners as this initiative shows what we can achieve when we work together.

“We encourage everyone to take a look at this year’s brochure and get involved as much as you can."

Heather Hamilton, senior health and social wellbeing improvement 0fficer at the Public Health Agency (PHA) West, added: "Empowering older people to live healthier and fulfilling lives is crucial to maintaining and improving their wellbeing.

"It can help reduce isolation, become more active and forge important connections beneficial to mental health.

"Positive Ageing Month is a welcomed opportunity to celebrate older people and for them to connect and become involved in events and activities which promote improvement in both physical and mental health and help reduce health inequalities.

"The PHA is delighted to work in partnership with council and the Western Health and Social Care Trust to help recognise the invaluable contribution older people make within their community and wider society.”

For more information and to access a copy of the Positive Ageing brochure for October’s campaign contact the Western Trust Health Improvement, Equality and Involvement Department by emailing Health.Improvement@

westerntrust.hscni.net or phone 028 71865127

Or, visit www.derrystrabane.

com/agefriendly.