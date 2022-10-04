Summer fun in Donemana

THE Drummond Centre Project Ltd and Dennett Interchange Ltd held their annual summer scheme in Donemana during the month of July.

The week-long programme of activities ran from July 4 to 8.

"Dennett Interchange Ltd and The Drummond Project Ltd with the support and dedication from our staff and volunteers has overseen and organised a very successful annual summer scheme," a spokesperson said.

"During our scheme participants had the chance to enjoy arts and crafts, outdoor games, a visit from the PSNI/PCSP, football and cricket training and loads more.

"The kids then enjoyed a trip to Rosepark Fun Farm on Friday, July 8. The weather was brilliant during our summer scheme week."

Children aged eight plus also had the opportunity to attend four angling sessions at Ballyheather Trout Fishery coordinated and facilitated by Damien Devine from Dennett Anglers Association.

The spokesperson added: "A brilliant four days was had by all with great weather during these workshops.

"It was great seeing children and the leaders interact in the angling while learning outdoors.

"Dennett Interchange Ltd and The Drummond Centre Project Ltd would like to thank all our participants, their families and guardians for their support throughout the week, all our staff and volunteers for their time, dedication and commitment during the planning process and throughout the scheme on a daily basis.

"Lastly, we would like to thank our local funder, PCSP Derry and Strabane, for their financial support throughout the planning of our scheme and during the application process.

"Your funding is much appreciated and gratefully accepted by all involved from the above organisations and the local community."