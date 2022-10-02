Plumbridge family host country music night for charity

A PLUMBRIDGE family has hosted a fundraising night for a charity close to their hearts.

The McKernan's held 'A Night of Country Music and Dancing' at the 2000 Centre, Newtownstewart, earlier this month with all proceeds going to the Children's Cancer Unit, Belfast.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mabel McKernan explained that the night was also in memory of her late son, Samuel, who at two-and-a-half years old was diagnosed with a large tumour on his brain.

"He received different treatments, including at the children’s Haematology and Cancer Unit in the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, over a course of nearly two years but sadly lost his life at five-and-a-half years old," she said.

"This charity helps support a fantastic unit, which provided the very best care to Samuel when he was ill and continues to do so for other sick children today."

Along with her husband, William, Mabel and the family were delighted with the support for the event which, as well as supporting a fantastic charity, brought together the local community for a great night of music and dancing.

The night featured local DJs playing country and western hits for line dancing, while there was also food, bar, raffle and prize draw.

Thanking all those who supported the family, Mabel added: "We couldn’t have done all this ourselves and we owe our warm thanks to our friends, neighbours and family who have helped out from promoting the event, to selling tickets, to providing prizes for the raffle and much more."