Emer Maguire 'up to high doh' at the Alley

STRABANE'S Emer Maguire will be back in familiar territory next month when she takes to the stage at the Alley Theatre.

The four time TEDx performing musical comedian, international award-winning science communicator and a double Irish Radio Award winning BBC radio presenter, will be performing her brand new show in her hometown on Saturday, October 8.

Fresh from her biggest show yet in a packed out Ulster Hall, Emer’s brand new show ‘Up to High Doh’ promises big laughs and new songs.

Don’t miss out on Northern Ireland’s brightest new comedy star.

"Emer effortlessly explores the weird and wonderful human experience through laugh out loud musical comedy and a self deprecating charm," a theatre spokesperson said.

"Her hilarious brand of musical comedy combined with relatable storytelling and quick witted word play makes for a truly unique comedy performance."

‘Up to high doh’ follows Emer’s debut 2019 sold out Edinburgh Fringe tour ‘Hilarious Humans’, and 2021 smash hit show ‘In Her Element’ at the Ulster Hall in Belfast which was also staged at the Alley to a packed crowd.

"This brand new show explores the human experience through Emer’s unique viewpoint, rich with relatable storytelling and songs that will make you both laugh and cry," the spokesperson added.

"Laugh out loud comedy intertwined with poignancy and heart. An unusual combination, but a winning one.

"Join Emer as she gives a personal insight into life’s ups and downs with laughs along the way, in ‘Emer Maguire - Up to high doh.’

"Her star sharply rising, Emer Maguire is not to be missed."

Tickets are £15 and are available from the Alley Theatre Box Office on 028 71384444 or online www.alley-theatre.com.