Plumbridge native on raising the profile of mental health

A PLUMBRIDGE native who is passionate about raising the profile of mental health and the importance of seeking help early, has been honoured with an MBE (Member of Order of the British Empire) for services to the community in counselling.

To cap off a memorable year, Edith Fleck's practice, Serenity Counselling - which is based in Lisburn - was also named 'Counselling Service of the Year' in the Prestige Awards.

Edith, who is the daughter of the late, much-loved John and Jeannie McFarland from Letterbratt Road, said she was "humbled" at receiving both honours.

Her service won the national award in November last year, and then, weeks later, it was revealed that she was to be accorded the MBE in the Queen's New Honours List with the investiture taking place at Buckingham Palace on July 14.

Edith brought her proud and supportive husband, Adrian, along for the special occasion which she described as "amazing".

Her family also joined her in London and continued the evening celebrations as invitations to the actual ceremony were limited due to COVID.

Edith received correspondence from Queen Elizabeth II the week before she died signed by her own handwriting.

This was a scroll which she can frame and is even more meaningful now given the passing of the Queen.

Meanwhile, she has now been invited along to a ceremony in Edinburgh next month to receive her Prestige Award after the pandemic caused a delay in the presentations.

The judges of the award, which is for Northern Ireland, told her they were impressed with her “personal touch” and “community feel”.

They told her: “It’s extra special to know you are making a positive difference.”

Educated at Omagh Intermediate School and Strule College - now known as South West College - Edith trained as a general nurse, district nurse and nurse manager at Queen’s University.

She was then later inspired to retrain after experiencing childhood and adolescent trauma, extensive losses and serious illness.

She is an MBACP accredited counsellor/psychotherapist with 22 years experience.

"I realised there were an awful lot of people going through some really difficult times. Some of them just couldn’t get any help or support," she said.

“What I’ve been through gave me the desire to help other people through this journey.

“I hold a firm belief that it’s not ‘one size fits all’ when clients enter counselling.

"Often the work is assisting clients accept their situation/circumstances as sometimes change needs to come from the other person.

"I’m very aware of the importance of creating a safe, non-judgmental space for clients so they can explore their difficulties and find coping mechanisms.”

While attitudes to mental health and seeking out counselling have improved, Edith feels there is more change needed.

The Tyrone woman emphasises the importance of seeking help early and is committed to trying to take the stigma out of attending counselling.

The mum-of-three said she hoped awards like this help raise the profile of counselling and show the impact it can have on people’s lives.

It is, she said, a positive step and those seeking help have nothing to be ashamed of or hide.

“I really hope people get a deeper understanding of how counselling can help them," Edith continued, expressing her gratitude to those who put her name forward for the two honours.

"It feels very special to know that they decided to take that step and put me up for these awards.

“But that’s not why I do this. I became a counsellor to make sure people could get the support they need.

"My background is in nursing, district nursing and nurse management, which has given me much insight into work-related issues and problems the general public face.

"I see children, individuals, couples and families - this includes single parents. Some of my work is with professionals, given my lengthy professional background.

"I have extensive experience in working in schools, health centres and employment assistance programmes.

"I have also undertaken extensive training in the fields of general counselling, bereavement, relationships, family therapy, couples counselling, psychotherapy and cognitive behavioural therapy at Master’s level, approved by National Council of Psychotherapy.

"I work from an integrative perspective which means that I use tools from each modality to create a tailored treatment plan for each client as an individual.

"I can assure clients of a warm environment with a professional approach to assist them to work through the difficulties they present with.

"Entering counselling can provoke anxiety and I am very aware of the importance of creating a safe non-judgemental space to explore their difficulties and assist the client to find coping mechanisms."

Edith attributes the success of her practice to the consistent support of her husband Adrian, close friends, family and outstanding tutors who have helped her during arduous training as well as supportive clinical consultancy.

She has sited a cabin on her premises to teach clients who are not yet able to engage in counselling to learn creative skills such as upcycling, picture framing, crafts, decoupage and flower arranging.

"This service is voluntary and has been in place for many years," she explained.

"Clients see hope and eventually start communication with a view to being able to engage in counselling."

Edith previously offered a counselling service on a voluntary basis for 22 years consistently which she ran alongside her private practice.

Her message is clear; do not suffer in silence and seek help.

"Occasionally people can be negative towards those who do reach out for help - but if you had a physical illness or injury, then you would not be hiding from going to the hospital," she said.

"You would just go and get an X-ray and get treatment. It is the same thing with mental health awareness.

"If you suffer, please seek counselling. People can access counselling without any stigma.

"Services like Serenity Counseling are available to speak to."

For more information, visit:

www.serenitycounselling1.co.uk