Musical concert in aid of Shelter NI

TOCCATA Musical Productions will present 'Gimme Some Lovin' at the Alley Theatre next month.

Set to to be staged on Tuesday, October 4, this is a show not to be missed - and all in the name of charity!

It is a mesmerising musical concert featuring the Toccata Soloists Orchestra and Choir In aid of Shelter NI.

After 17 years of international touring Toccata Musical Productions are back with their soloists, orchestra and the Toccata Chorus .

Presenting popular hits from Queen, Elton John Bon Jovi, Scorpions Abba and many more, the concert will enthral you with popular pop, country ,rock hits.

Toccata are Cultural Ambassadors of Northern Ireland.

Tickets. for the show which gets underway at 8pm, are priced at £15 and are available now.

Get yours from the Alley Theatre Box Office on 028 71384444 or online www.alley-theatre.com.