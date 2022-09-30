Musical concert in aid of Shelter NI

Friday 30 September 2022 15:26

TOCCATA Musical Productions will present 'Gimme Some Lovin' at the Alley Theatre next month.

Set to to be staged on Tuesday, October 4, this is a show not to be missed - and all in the name of charity!

It is a mesmerising musical concert featuring the Toccata Soloists Orchestra and Choir In aid of Shelter NI.

After 17 years of international touring Toccata Musical Productions are back with their soloists, orchestra and the Toccata Chorus .

Presenting popular hits from Queen, Elton John Bon Jovi, Scorpions Abba and many more, the concert will enthral you with popular pop, country ,rock hits.

Toccata are Cultural Ambassadors of Northern Ireland.

Tickets. for the show which gets underway at 8pm, are priced at £15 and are available now.

Get yours from the Alley Theatre Box Office on 028 71384444 or online www.alley-theatre.com.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Strabane Weekly News

31 Abercorn Square, Strabane

BT82 8AQ

Tel: 028 7188 6869